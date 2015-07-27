COLOMBO, July 27 Sri Lanka raised $165.25 million from the sale of dollar-denominated development bonds on Monday, the central bank said.

The government accepted $110 million in 15-month bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus a floating rate of 342.99 basis points (bps) after receiving bids worth $113.25 million, the central bank said in a statement.

It also accepted bids worth $55.25 million in two-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus a floating rate of 365.36 after receiving $59.25 million.

The government had offered a total $50 million for the issue in both tenures. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)