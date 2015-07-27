ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: HY bonds stay firm in softer markets
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
COLOMBO, July 27 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.
2019 2021 2025
'A Series' 'A Series' "A Series" Maturity date 1 July 2019 1 Aug 2021 1 Aug 2025 Coupon rate 10.60 11.00 11.00 Amount offered 12,500 12,500 15,000 Bids received 49,665 47,420 59,710 Amount accepted 27,630 23,010 - Weighted avg yield
after tax 8.19 8.87 -
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees