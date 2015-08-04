COLOMBO Aug 4 Sri Lanka's central bank provided
the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.
2019 2021 2025
'A Series' 'A Series' "A Series"
Maturity date 1 July 2019 1 Aug 2021 1 Aug 2025
Coupon rate 10.60 11.00 11.00
Amount offered 5,000 5,000 10,000
Bids received 20,400 28,835 56,680
Amount accepted - 11,405 14,340
Weighted avg yield
after tax - 9.07 9.63
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)