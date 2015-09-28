COLOMBO, Sept 28 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.

2019 2021

'B Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Sept 2019 1 Aug 2021 Coupon rate 10.60 11.00 Amount offered 2,000 3,000 Bids received 14,610 15,060 Amount accepted 3,000 6,500 Weighted avg yield

after tax 9.50 9.90

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)