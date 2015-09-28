COLOMBO, Sept 28 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.

2024 2028

'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 January 2024 1 Sept 2028 Coupon rate 11.40 11.50 Amount offered 4,000 4,000 Bids received 15,593 18,965 Amount accepted - 3,660 Weighted avg yield

after tax - 11.04

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

* For related news and information, double click on the following:

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)