COLOMBO, March 27 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2022 2034 2044 'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 July 2022 1 Jan 2034 1 Jan 2044 Coupon rate 11.20 13.25 13.50 Bids received 2,675 5,050 7,875 Amount accepted 1,000 2,000 2,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 10.00 11.32 11.75 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)