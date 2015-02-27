US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Friday.
2045
'A Series' Maturity date 1 March 2045 Coupon rate 12.50 Bids received 20,708 Amount accepted 10,058 Weighted avg yield
after tax 11.73
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)