COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Friday.

2045

'A Series' Maturity date 1 March 2045 Coupon rate 12.50 Bids received 20,708 Amount accepted 10,058 Weighted avg yield

after tax 11.73

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

* For related news and information, double click on the following:

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)