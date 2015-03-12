US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
COLOMBO, March 12 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday.
2018 2023
'D Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 Jun 2018 1 Sept 2023
Coupon rate 8.50 11.20 Amount offered 10,000 10,000 Bids received 34,343 27,890 Amount accepted 22,943 14,462 Weighted avg yield
after tax 8.70 9.79
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)