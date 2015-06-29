COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday. 2020 2022 2023 'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 June 2020 1 Jan 2022 1 Sept 2023 Coupon rate 8.00 8.00 9.00 Amount offered 10,000 10,000 10,000 Bids received 17,200 29,580 32,370 Amount accepted 3,700 13,300 15,300 Weighted avg yield after tax 8.16 8.67 8.82 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)