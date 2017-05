COLOMBO, July 14 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday. 2018 2023 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Oct 2018 1 Sept 2023 Coupon rate 8.75 11.20 Amount offered 10,000 10,000 Bids received 21,820 29,150 Amount accepted 4,670 11,050 Weighted avg yield after tax 8.18 9.58 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)