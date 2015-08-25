COLOMBO, Aug 25 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday. 2019 2023 2025 2030 'A Series' "A Series" "A Series" "A Series" Maturity date 1 Nov 2019 1 Sep 2023 1 Aug 2025 15 May 2030 Coupon rate 8.00 11.20 11.00 11.00 Amount offered 5,000 10,000 12,500 12,500 Bids received 12,508 30,452 43,996 40,220 Amount accepted - 10,294 20,288 - Weighted avg yield after tax - 9.76 9.97 - NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)