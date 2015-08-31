COLOMBO Aug 31 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.

2020 2021 2026

'A Series' 'A Series' "A Series" Maturity date 1 May 2020 1 Aug 2021 1 June 2026 Coupon rate 9.25 11.00 11.00 Amount offered 5,000 12,500 12,500 Bids received 14,268 25,190 39,397 Amount accepted 5,500 1,755 24,063 Weighted avg yield

after tax 9.35 9.71 10.34

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)