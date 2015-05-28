COLOMBO, May 28 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2020 2023 2030 'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 May 2020 1 Sept 2023 15 May 2030 Coupon rate 9.25 11.20 11.00 Amount offered 3,000 7,000 10,000 Bids received 11,210 27,880 33,330 Amount accepted 1,910 7,830 10,450 Weighted avg yield after tax 8.35 8.78 9.67 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)