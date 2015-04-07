(Corrects day to Tuesday in first paragraph)
COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lankan parliament voted
down a government plan to increase limits on borrowing by 400
billion rupees ($3 billion on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's move to raise the
threshold for treasury-bill borrowing to 1,250 billion rupees
from the current 850 billion was defeated by 21 votes, with 52
votes against and 31 for. Only 83 out of 225 legislators were
present at the time of the vote.
"This is a ploy to print money," the opposition leader,
Nimal Siripala, told the parliament before the vote. "This will
increase the money circulation temporarily, but it's not good
for the economy."
Sri Lankan borrowing has risen sharply since January, as the
new government woos voters before parliamentary elections
expected in June. The government has also raised
government wages and lowered duties on key commodities.
Total outstanding treasury bills and bonds rose by 216.6
billion rupees ($1.63 billion) in the first three months of this
year. That is equivalent to around 90 percent of net borrowing
through bills and bonds in all of 2014.
The borrowing has put pressure on government finances and
pushed yields on Treasury bills up by 76 to 82 basis points
since Jan. 7.
Anushka Wijesinha, an independent economist, said the defeat
is a "major blow for the government" and a reflection of a
precarious position of state finances. "It will be a dent on the
investor confidence."
Karunanayake in a note to the parliament said the increase
in the borrowing was to pay unpaid bills for contractors
involved in a raft of infrastructure projects initiated under
the previous government.
The pressure on government finances was also caused by a
delay in a planned sovereign bond issue of up to $1.5 billion
amid political uncertainty, market analysts have said.
