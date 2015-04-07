(Corrects day to Tuesday in first paragraph)

COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lankan parliament voted down a government plan to increase limits on borrowing by 400 billion rupees ($3 billion on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's move to raise the threshold for treasury-bill borrowing to 1,250 billion rupees from the current 850 billion was defeated by 21 votes, with 52 votes against and 31 for. Only 83 out of 225 legislators were present at the time of the vote.

"This is a ploy to print money," the opposition leader, Nimal Siripala, told the parliament before the vote. "This will increase the money circulation temporarily, but it's not good for the economy."

Sri Lankan borrowing has risen sharply since January, as the new government woos voters before parliamentary elections expected in June. The government has also raised government wages and lowered duties on key commodities.

Total outstanding treasury bills and bonds rose by 216.6 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) in the first three months of this year. That is equivalent to around 90 percent of net borrowing through bills and bonds in all of 2014.

The borrowing has put pressure on government finances and pushed yields on Treasury bills up by 76 to 82 basis points since Jan. 7.

Anushka Wijesinha, an independent economist, said the defeat is a "major blow for the government" and a reflection of a precarious position of state finances. "It will be a dent on the investor confidence."

Karunanayake in a note to the parliament said the increase in the borrowing was to pay unpaid bills for contractors involved in a raft of infrastructure projects initiated under the previous government.

The pressure on government finances was also caused by a delay in a planned sovereign bond issue of up to $1.5 billion amid political uncertainty, market analysts have said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Larry King)