COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lanka's parliament rejected
a plan on Tuesday to increase government borrowing limits by 400
billion rupees ($3 billion) after public spending surged in the
run-up to parliamentary elections.
The government has raised government wages, lowered duties
on key commodities and taken other steps to woo voters before
parliamentary elections expected in June..
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's move to raise the
threshold for treasury-bill borrowing to 1,250 billion rupees
from the current 850 billion was defeated by 21 votes, with 52
votes against and 31 for. Only 83 out of 225 legislators were
present at the time of the vote.
"This is a ploy to print money," the opposition leader,
Nimal Siripala, told the parliament before the vote. "This will
increase the money circulation temporarily, but it's not good
for the economy."
Total outstanding treasury bills and bonds rose by 216.6
billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in the first three months of this
year. That is equivalent to around 90 percent of net borrowing
through bills and bonds in all of 2014.
The borrowing has put pressure on government finances and
driven up yields on Treasury bills by around 80 basis points
since Jan. 7.
Karunanayake said in a note to the parliament that the extra
the borrowing was needed to pay contractors involved in
infrastructure projects initiated under the previous government.
Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Harsha De Silva said
parliament's decision will compel the government to borrow
through treasury bonds at 10 percent to 11 percent instead of
through t-bills at around 7.5 percent.
"The total government expenditure bill is 130 billion rupees
for the month of April and we need to borrow only 19 billion
rupees. This could be borrowed easily in the next bond auction,"
De Silva told reporters.
A delay in a planned sovereign bond issue of up to $1.5
billion, due to political uncertainty, has added to the pressure
on finances, market analysts have said.
