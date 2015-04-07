(Adds government comment)

By Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lanka's parliament rejected a plan on Tuesday to increase government borrowing limits by 400 billion rupees ($3 billion) after public spending surged in the run-up to parliamentary elections.

The government has raised government wages, lowered duties on key commodities and taken other steps to woo voters before parliamentary elections expected in June..

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's move to raise the threshold for treasury-bill borrowing to 1,250 billion rupees from the current 850 billion was defeated by 21 votes, with 52 votes against and 31 for. Only 83 out of 225 legislators were present at the time of the vote.

"This is a ploy to print money," the opposition leader, Nimal Siripala, told the parliament before the vote. "This will increase the money circulation temporarily, but it's not good for the economy."

Total outstanding treasury bills and bonds rose by 216.6 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in the first three months of this year. That is equivalent to around 90 percent of net borrowing through bills and bonds in all of 2014.

The borrowing has put pressure on government finances and driven up yields on Treasury bills by around 80 basis points since Jan. 7.

Karunanayake said in a note to the parliament that the extra the borrowing was needed to pay contractors involved in infrastructure projects initiated under the previous government.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Harsha De Silva said parliament's decision will compel the government to borrow through treasury bonds at 10 percent to 11 percent instead of through t-bills at around 7.5 percent.

"The total government expenditure bill is 130 billion rupees for the month of April and we need to borrow only 19 billion rupees. This could be borrowed easily in the next bond auction," De Silva told reporters.

A delay in a planned sovereign bond issue of up to $1.5 billion, due to political uncertainty, has added to the pressure on finances, market analysts have said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Larry King)