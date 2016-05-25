BRIEF-RHB Bank posts qtrly net profit of 500.3 mln rgt
COLOMBO May 25 Sri Lanka is in the process of borrowing up to $3.5 billion from foreign sources via syndicated loans, sovereign bonds, and sukuk, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.
"A $500 million syndicated loan is almost done with Credit Suisse. Once that is done, we will be going for another $500 million syndicated loan," Ravi Karunanayake told a Foreign Correspondents Association forum.
"Then we will go for the sovereign bond within two to three weeks. We will also go for a sukuk."
Karunanayake also said the government has appointed eight banks and four non-banking institutions as the lead managers for the upcoming sovereign bond and that the government may also sell bonds in China and Japan.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sam Holmes)
