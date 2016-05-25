(Adds details, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO May 25 Sri Lanka is in the process of
borrowing up to $3.5 billion from foreign sources via syndicated
loans, sovereign bonds, and sukuk, the country's finance
minister said on Wednesday.
The borrowing plan comes as the South Asian nation seeks to
fix its precarious balance of payments position after a sharp
depletion of its foreign exchange reserves - a legacy of massive
debt piled up under the previous government.
"A $500 million syndicated loan is almost done with Credit
Suisse. Once that is done, we will be going for another $500
million syndicated loan," Ravi Karunanayake told a Foreign
Correspondents Association forum.
"Then we will go for the sovereign bond within two to three
weeks. We will also go for a sukuk."
Karunanayake also said the government has appointed eight
banks and four non-banking institutions as the lead managers for
the upcoming sovereign bond but did not name the institutions.
He added the government may look to sell bonds to Chinese and
Japanese investors.
Sri Lanka is heavily indebted, partly due to borrowing by
the previous government during its nine-year tenure that ended
in January 2015. It faces a balance of payments crisis with
around $2 billion in foreign outflows leaving the government
securities market since October 2014.
The finance minister said the refinancing debt will be used
to ease the pressure on the repayment of expensive loans in the
past.
The $82.2 billion economy delayed its 2016 borrowing plan
until it reached an agreement with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) for a $1.5 billion bailout to help the island nation
avert a balance of payments crisis.
The island nation has been taking steps to ease the pressure
on foreign debt repayment including requesting China swap some
of the $8 billion Sri Lanka owes Beijing for equity in
infrastructure projects and offering to sell stakes in its
companies to Chinese ones.
It has also planned reforms in loss-making state-owned
enterprises while raising taxes to increase government revenue,
after repeated requests from the IMF.
