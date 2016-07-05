COLOMBO, July 5 Sri Lanka's private sector credit growth is slowing with a lag effect due to monetary tightening measures taken early this year, the newly-appointed central bank governor said on Tuesday.

"We see credit growth coming down," Indrajith Coomaraswamy told his first meeting with the media in Colombo.

Credit growth hit a near four-year high in April of 28.1 percent from a year earlier, despite two monetary tightening measures in December and February, respectively. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)