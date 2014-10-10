COLOMBO Oct 10 Sri Lanka's foreign direct investments rose 49 percent in the first nine month of the year from the same period a year earlier to $1.3 billion, state-run Board of Investment said on Friday.

The investment board said in a statement that an estimated 23,600 jobs new jobs were created by the enterprises under its purview.

The $67 billion economy achieved $870 million in FDI in the first nine months of last year, central bank data showed.

Sri Lanka has set a $2 billion FDI goal this year, though it failed to meet that target for two years in a row.

The island nation had expected higher FDI after a nearly three-decade long war ended in May 2009.

However, its FDI ambitions have been hampered by inconsistent investment policies, investor complaints about corruption and lack of good governance, as well as the government's failure to address human rights violations in line with United Nations' resolutions.

The Indian Ocean island nation drew a record $1.42 billion in 2013, 6 percent more than the $1.34 billion in 2012, central bank data showed.

Sri Lanka still attracted FDI, mainly to its tourism industry due to optimism following the end of the war and growing revenue from foreign visitors. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)