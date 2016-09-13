COLOMBO, Sept 13 Sri Lanka fiscal deficit goal
for 2016 would still be challenging despite a
better-than-expected performance in the first half by the
coalition government due to possible populist policies ahead of
local elections next year, economists said on Tuesday.
The island-nation's fiscal deficit was 328.3 billion rupees
($2.27 billion) in Jan-June, almost half of this year's target
of 659 billion rupees or 5.4 percent of the gross domestic
product (GDP), the latest finance ministry data showed.
The half-year achievement comes despite President
Maithripala Sirisena's coalition government facing a delay in
implementing value-added-tax (VAT) hikes after two court rulings
forced it to temporarily suspend the move.
"Based on these numbers, the first-half fiscal progress is
far ahead of market expectations. This should boost sentiment
with regard to fiscal performance and stability of the economy,"
Danushka Samarasinghe, an economist and research head at
Softlogic Stockbrokers, told Reuters.
"However, concerns remain whether government expenditure in
the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017 could be kept
below the target, given local government elections around the
corner."
Shiran Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier
Research, said curbing the budget deficit from last year's 7.4
percent of GDP to 5.4 percent is ambitious.
Sri Lanka is likely to schedule elections for local
government bodies in the first half of next year after delaying
them for more than a year due to some changes in the electoral
system.
The first local government election since Sirisane came to
power in January last year is seen as a key indicator to gauge
the new government's popularity.
The government plans to reduce the deficit to 3.5 percent of
the GDP by 2020 from the last year's 7.4 percent. Sri Lanka has
committed itself to fiscal consolidation and tax reforms in
return for a $1.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan
approved in July this year.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, however, said the
government can achieve the set targets.
"We will continue our fiscal consolidation plans," he told
Reuters.
Karunanayake said the VAT hike proposals will be presented
to parliament in two weeks with some changes.
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)