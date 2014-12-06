COLOMBO Dec 6 Sri Lanka slashed fuel prices by
up to nearly 6 percent on Saturday to reflect falling global oil
prices and said it would forgo subsidies and allow market forces
to determine prices at the pumps from now on.
The fuel price reduction comes ahead of snap presidential
elections in January and two months after it cut energy prices
across the board.
"Don't link this to the election in any way. As a result of
the drop in world oil prices, better management and better debt
collection we were able to reduce the prices," Minister of
Petroleum Industries Anura Priyadharshana Yapa said on Saturday.
India, Indonesia and Malaysia have also cut fuel subisidies
in recent weeks to take advantage of lower world prices and
reduce fuel subsidy bills which have strained their finances.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa remains a popular
leader as he seeks re-election for an unprecedented third term,
but his image has suffered after the defection of his own party
general secretary, who was also the health minister.
Nine loyalists from Rajapaksa's government including Health
Minister Mithripala Sirisena have defected since he announced
the snap poll last month. Sirisena will run against Rajapaksa as
the consensus candidate of a united opposition.
State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said late on Friday
that the prices of all petrol and diesel would be reduced by 7
rupees a litre and kerosene by 5 rupees a litre with effect from
midnight.
Petrol prices were reduced by 4.5 percent to 150 Sri Lankan
rupees ($1.14) a litre, diesel by 5.9 percent to 111 rupees a
litre and kerosene by 5.8 percent to 81 rupees a litre.
In September, the president reduced the fuel prices by 2.5
to 18.9 percent.
Sri Lanka had until September maintained higher electricity
and oil prices to help recover from losses built up before the
state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Ceylon Petroleum
Corporation (CPC) reduced price subsidies early last year.
"As a developing country we won't be able to continue with
subsidies, in future we will not sell below cost," Yapa said
referring to the stopping of subsidies at the pump.
Priyadharshana Yapa also said the recent price reduction
will not impact the profitability of the company in 2014. It
expects a 4 to 8 billion rupee profit for the year.
($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)