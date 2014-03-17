March 17 Sri Lanka's economy grew 7.3 percent in 2013, accelerating from 6.3 percent in the previous year, government data showed on Monday. The economy expanded 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 over the same period a year earlier, up from 7.8 percent in the previous quarter, the data showed. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last nine quarters) Year 2013 2012 2011 Quarter Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 pct y/y 8.2 7.8 6.8 6.0 6.3 4.8 6.4 8.0 8.3 8.4 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 GDP 7.8* 7.3 6.3** 8.2 8.0 3.5 6.0 *The central bank's projection for this year. ** The Statistics office revised down 2012 GDP from 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)