Sept 15 Sri Lanka's economy grew 7.8 percent in the second quarter of 2014 from the same period a year earlier, accelerating from 7.6 percent in the previous three months, data released by the government's statistics office showed on Monday.

The industrial sector grew 12.2 percent year-on-year and the service sector by 5.8 percent. The agricultural sector expanded 6.5 percent, the data showed.

The central bank estimates the economy will expand at 7.8 percent this year with an inflation target of between 4-6 percent, from a 7.3 percent growth last year. (Reporting By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)