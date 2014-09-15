COLOMBO, Sept 15 Sri Lanka's economy grew 7.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, edging up from 7.6 percent in the previous three months, data released by the government's statistics office showed on Monday. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last ten quarters ) Year 2014 2013 2012 Quarter Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 pct y/y 7.8 7.6 8.2 7.8 6.8 6.0 6.3 4.8 6.4 7.9 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 GDP 7.8** 7.3 6.3 8.2 8.0 3.5 6.0 6.8 ** Projected economic growth for this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)