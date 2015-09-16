COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, accelerating from 4.4 percent in the previous three months, revised data with 2010 as the base year released by the government's statistics office showed on Wednesday. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last ten quarters ) Year 2015 2014 2013 Quarter Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 pct y/y 6.7 4.4* 9.9 4.7 1.9 0.7 0.5 4.0 5.9 3.6 * Revised down from 6.0 percent. FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 GDP 7.0** 4.5 3.4 9.1 8.4 ** Projected economic growth for this year, according to the finance minister. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)