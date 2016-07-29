* C.bank: Rate hikes aimed at cooling credit growth

* Gov says chance of 'slippage' on revenue collection

* Latest tightening was the third since Dec 2015 (Adds quotes, details)

COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lanka's economy can still grow 5 percent or slightly faster this year even after increases in its monetary policy rates, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Early this year, the central bank projected 5.8 percent growth for 2016 early this year. On Thursday, it raised both of its main interest rates by 50 basis points, in a bid to curb stubbornly high credit growth, which is fuelling concern about inflationary pressures.

"We can still achieve 5 percent or bit more growth despite 50 basis point rate hike," Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy told reporters, adding that the country will have "robust growth" this year.

Coomaraswamy, appointed to lead the central bank early this month, said rates were increased as credit growth was "higher than the desirable level" and there's a growing likelihood that government revenue will fall due to a delay in implementing tax hikes.

"When there is a possibility of slippage in fiscal policy, clearly, the monetary policy has to lean against that," he said. "There is uncertainty. We don't want to wait until the horse has bolted."

Thursday's tightening move, the third since December, follows private sector annual credit growth of 28 percent in May, near a four-year high, while annual consumer price inflation in June rose to a 32-month high of 6.0 percent.

Coomaraswamy said he expects the pace of credit growth to decline to 20 percent and inflation to moderate at around 5 percent by end of this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)