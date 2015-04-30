COLOMBO, April 30 Sri Lanka's 2015 economic growth will slow to 7 percent after missing last year's target because of a slowdown in government-led construction and subdued private investment in the first quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, amid corruption probes on several infrastructure projects.

Growth picked up to 7.4 percent last year from 7.2 percent in 2013, but it missed the 7.8 percent forecast.

However, the central bank expects 7.5 percent growth next year and 8 percent in both 2017 and 2018 "with the expected new policy initiatives of the government."

The World Bank in a recent report said Sri Lanka's growth is expected to decline to 6.9 percent this year due to slowing construction activity, while the IMF forecasts it be in relatively robust range of 6 percent to 7 percent.

The new government under President Maithripala Sirisena came into power after a Jan. 8 election, and has halted many infrastructure projects started by former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa because of corruption allegations.

It has started an audit into most state-led construction projects, mainly funded by Chinese loans, to determine if there has been any corruption.

Local media have reported many construction labourers face losing their jobs because of slowdowns as the government investigates.

The Sirisena administration has temporarily suspended a $4.5 billion highway project from the capital Colombo to the former northern war zone until the road's cost-effectiveness is fully analysed.

After ending a 26-year war in 2009, Rajapaksa accelerated infrastructure projects and helped the island nation to maintain an average 7.4 percent annual growth in the past five years.

The central bank surprisingly cut its key monetary policy rates to a record low this month to boost private sector sentiment as many investors have adopted a wait-and-see approach due to political uncertainty after the January poll.

Sirisena does not have majority in the 225-member parliament, which along with the suspension of a $1.4 billion Chinese property development project, has dented the private sector investor sentiment.

He has promised to dissolve the parliament after passing constitutional and electoral reforms. The parliament overwhelmingly passed constitutional reforms on Tuesday reducing some of the president's powers, in a move that did not go as far as Sirisena had promised. (Editing by Eric Meijer)