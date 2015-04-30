By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, April 30
growth will slow to 7 percent after missing last year's target
because of a slowdown in government-led construction and subdued
private investment in the first quarter, the central bank said
on Thursday, amid corruption probes on several infrastructure
projects.
Growth picked up to 7.4 percent last year from 7.2 percent
in 2013, but it missed the 7.8 percent forecast.
However, the central bank expects 7.5 percent growth next
year and 8 percent in both 2017 and 2018 "with the expected new
policy initiatives of the government."
The World Bank in a recent report said Sri Lanka's growth is
expected to decline to 6.9 percent this year due to slowing
construction activity, while the IMF forecasts it be in
relatively robust range of 6 percent to 7 percent.
The new government under President Maithripala Sirisena came
into power after a Jan. 8 election, and has halted many
infrastructure projects started by former leader Mahinda
Rajapaksa because of corruption allegations.
It has started an audit into most state-led construction
projects, mainly funded by Chinese loans, to determine if there
has been any corruption.
Local media have reported many construction labourers face
losing their jobs because of slowdowns as the government
investigates.
The Sirisena administration has temporarily suspended a $4.5
billion highway project from the capital Colombo to the former
northern war zone until the road's cost-effectiveness is fully
analysed.
After ending a 26-year war in 2009, Rajapaksa accelerated
infrastructure projects and helped the island nation to maintain
an average 7.4 percent annual growth in the past five years.
The central bank surprisingly cut its key monetary policy
rates to a record low this month to boost private sector
sentiment as many investors have adopted a wait-and-see approach
due to political uncertainty after the January poll.
Sirisena does not have majority in the 225-member
parliament, which along with the suspension of a $1.4 billion
Chinese property development project, has dented the private
sector investor sentiment.
He has promised to dissolve the parliament after passing
constitutional and electoral reforms. The parliament
overwhelmingly passed constitutional reforms on Tuesday reducing
some of the president's powers, in a move that did not go as far
as Sirisena had promised.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)