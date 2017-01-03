A vendor of a stall exchanges money with a customer at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Sri Lanka economy is expected to expand between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent in 2017, higher than last year's estimated pace of at least 4.5 percent, central bank governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Tuesday.

However, there could be some downside risks facing growth this year, Coomaraswamy told a gathering in Colombo while announcing economic and financial policies for 2017.

Growth in 2016 was lower than the originally projected minimum of 5 percent, and below 2015's rate of 4.8 percent.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)