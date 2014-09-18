COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka is aiming for an
economic growth of 8.2 percent and a fiscal deficit target of
4.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, a
government document showed on Thursday.
The $67-billion economy is expected to clock higher growth
in 2015 than this year's estimated 7.8 percent expansion, while
fiscal deficit is seen to be lower than this year's estimated
5.2 percent of GDP, a cabinet paper submitted by President
Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, showed.
The island-nation also aims to reduce total public debt to
71 percent of GDP next year from an estimated 75 percent this
year, while increasing the public investment to 6.5 percent of
GDP in 2015 from this year's 6 percent.
