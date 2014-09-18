COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka is aiming for an economic growth of 8.2 percent and a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, a government document showed on Thursday.

The $67-billion economy is expected to clock higher growth in 2015 than this year's estimated 7.8 percent expansion, while fiscal deficit is seen to be lower than this year's estimated 5.2 percent of GDP, a cabinet paper submitted by President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, showed.

The island-nation also aims to reduce total public debt to 71 percent of GDP next year from an estimated 75 percent this year, while increasing the public investment to 6.5 percent of GDP in 2015 from this year's 6 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)