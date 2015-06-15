COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lanka's economy grew at an annual 6.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, the same pace it recorded in the last three months of 2014 and hovering at its slowest pace since the first quarter of 2013, the statistics office said on Monday.

The industrial sector expanded by 6.5 percent year-on-year and the services sector by 7.5 percent. The agricultural sector edged up 0.7 percent.

Economic growth picked up to 7.4 percent last year, slightly higher than 7.2 percent in 2013, but below the central bank's estimate of 7.8 percent. The central bank expects 7 percent growth this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)