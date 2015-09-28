(Adds quotes, details, byline)
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Sept 28 Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran said on Monday he would not rule out hiking key
monetary policy rates from current record lows if the pace of
credit expansion continues to grow.
The central bank on Friday kept its key policy rates steady
for a fifth month.
Sri Lanka's private sector credit grew 21 percent in July
from a year earlier, its fastest pace since mid-2012. In June,
annual credit growth was 19.4 percent.
"If the credit continues to grow faster, I am not ruling out
a possibility of a rate hike," Mahendran told reporters in
Colombo.
The central bank chief however expected 'macro-prudential
measures' already taken, including the floating of the currency
and limits on vehicle loans, to curb credit growth.
Mahendran said he hoped a rate hike wouldn't be necessary if
credit growth fell to desired levels.
He said credit growth has started to slow, and it was likely
to be around 16 percent now following the central bank's move to
effectively float the rupee on Sept. 4. The rupee has fallen 4.7
percent since then, Reuters data showed.
"Rupee fairly valued," the governor said. "It is left to
market forces to determine where it should be. That's the whole
message."
The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.3 percent in early
trade to hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Monday.
The rupee closed at 141.25/30, a fresh record closing low.
"Rupee will stabilise only after the (U.S.) Fed raises the
rates," he said.
