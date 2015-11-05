COLOMBO Nov 5 Sri Lanka will target a budget deficit of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Thursday.

The prime minister was delivering the island nation's medium term economic policy.

Sri Lanka's budget deficit is expected to reach 6.5 to 6.8 percent of GDP this year, up from the government's original target of 4.4 percent, the finance minister had said last month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)