COLOMBO, July 23 Sri Lanka is building up its foreign exchange reserves while maintaining its rupee currency stable with the island nation seeing more dollar inflows, Finance Ministry Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said on Wednesday.

"The choice is to let the exchange rate appreciate and enjoy the short-term gain or let the exchange rate remain flexible within a reasonable level," Jayasundera told a Foreign Correspondents' Association forum.

"The current inflow situation helps us to build reserves more comfortably while keeping the exchange rate stable. Technically speaking, you have the luxury to allow the exchange rate to appreciate. We don't want that to happen." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Nick Macfie)