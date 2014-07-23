COLOMBO, July 23 Sri Lanka is building up its
foreign exchange reserves while maintaining its rupee currency
stable with the island nation seeing more dollar
inflows, Finance Ministry Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said on
Wednesday.
"The choice is to let the exchange rate appreciate and enjoy
the short-term gain or let the exchange rate remain flexible
within a reasonable level," Jayasundera told a Foreign
Correspondents' Association forum.
"The current inflow situation helps us to build reserves
more comfortably while keeping the exchange rate stable.
Technically speaking, you have the luxury to allow the exchange
rate to appreciate. We don't want that to happen."
