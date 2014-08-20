(Add detail)

Aug 20 Sri Lanka's short term interest rates seems to be bottoming out after falling steeply for multi-year lows in line with the key policy rates, and there is little scope for long term lending rates to come down, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

The central bank rejected all bids for short term 91-day treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday after their yield fell to multi-year low of 6.19 percent.

"It's an indication that the sharp drop that we have seen in the past several months is now seeming to be bottoming out and it seems that it is stable at around those levels," Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told a Foreign Correspondents' Forum.

The central bank has maintained the key monetary policy rates at multi-year lows for seven straight months through August, after lowering repurchase and reverse repurchase by 125 bps and 175 bps between December 2012 and January 2014.

"There is little bit more scope for long term lending rates coming down," Cabraal said, without elaborating whether the central bank would consider another rate cut in the near future.

He also said the central bank might have a balance-of-payments surplus a little higher than the expected target of $1.51 bln for 2014. (Reporting By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal, editing by Mark Heinrich)