By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Jan 26 Sri Lanka's new government has
inherited a "scary" economic situation and is looking for
cheaper debt while aiming to maintain a stable rupee, the
finance minister said on Monday.
New minister Ravi Karunanayake said he would reveal the
reality of the economy when he announces fiscal policies during
the unveiling of a supplementary budget on Thursday.
"We have the economy in a precarious position," Karunanayake
told Reuters in an interview.
"We have inherited an economy which gives a scary story," he
said adding that much debt data had not been recorded on
government books.
"We're looking at reducing the debt elements. The higher
debts that have been taken at higher interest rates have an
impact on the revenue. We are trying to ensure cheaper debts,"
he said without elaborating on sources of cheap debt.
The previous government under former President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, who lost a bid for a third term in a Jan. 8 election,
said its debt to gross domestic product (GDP) was steady at 75
percent in 2014 from a year earlier, while the fiscal deficit
fell 5.2 percent of GDP last year from 5.9 percent in 2013.
However, Karunanayake, said Rajapaksa government's "real"
economic numbers could be different because of much missing data
and his ministry had launched an audit to find various real
numbers including those for debt, the fiscal deficit and GDP.
"We don't know what are the contractual obligations. Various
bills are coming without contracts in hand. The debt to GDP they
have shown is absolutely a mythical exercise," he said.
"We will not be tinkering around with the economy. We will
ensure that we will reshape it to the correct momentum."
Rajapaksa's government borrowed at higher rates mainly from
China for big infrastructure projects.
Karunanayake's pro-business United National Party had long
complained of data manipulation by authorities under Rajapaksa.
The central bank and treasury had denied the accusations.
There is no independent data gathering in Sri Lanka.
The International Monetary Fund, which had advised the
previous government to strengthen some macroeconomic data
compilation, had largely not found fault with it, Karunanayake
said.
The new government would maintain the previous government's
stable rupee exchange rate policy, not wishing to "mess around"
with it because the country was highly import-driven and
"debt-ridden", he said.
"At this moment, what they have pursued, has to be
continuously pursued," he said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)