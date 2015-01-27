COLOMBO Jan 27 Sri Lanka can reduce its policy
interest rates below their current record low levels once
inflationary expectations subside and become stable, new Central
Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Tuesday.
"Inflation expectations are still embedded in people's
minds," Mahendran told Reuters in an interview after the central
bank announced its January policy decision. "We have to keep
rates stable for a while until those inflationary expectations
come down to a stable level and then we can cut interest rates
further."
The central bank left policy rates steady on Tuesday for a
12th straight month, as expected. Speaking after his first
monetary policy meeting, Mahendran said inflation was expected
to ease further with the economy expected "to record a robust
performance", predicting growth of 7.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)