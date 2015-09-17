By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, Sept 17
COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka has won a thumbs up
from ratings agencies and economists for floating its rupee
currency after last month's general election, but more reforms
will be needed to support the currency and conserve the central
bank's modest reserves.
The rupee has fallen 4.4 percent to a record low against the
dollar since it was floated on Sept. 4, extending losses
suffered in a year that has seen President Maithripala Sirisena
win power and form a strong government of national unity.
The central bank ran down its foreign reserves by $1.4
billion in the first half of the year, leaving just $7.5 billion
in ammunition to defend the currency - including a $1.5 billion
swap line from India.
With a heavy foreign debt burden, government officials say
Sri Lanka could have to contend with further pressure on the
rupee after China's devaluation triggered a broader selloff in
emerging markets currencies.
"This is a move due to international currencies. Most of the
emerging markets have done it. There could be a second round (of
currency weakness) if the Fed raises its interest rate this
week," R.H.S. Samaratunga, the top finance ministry official,
told Reuters.
Analysts say while the float is positive, Finance Minister
Ravi Karunanayake needs to deliver on plans to simplify and
reduce the number of taxes, and to widen the tax net. Officials
say the annual budget in November will include some tax reforms.
The International Monetary Fund recently expressed concern
that the Sirisena administration would struggle to meet its
fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent of GDP this year because of
government hikes in wages and spending.
Populist policies have often put pressure on Sri Lanka's
public finances - an issue that analysts say needs to be
addressed to restore investor confidence now that the elections
are over.
Andrew Colquhoun, senior director at Fitch Ratings in Hong
Kong, said the float was credit positive because it preserves
foreign reserves.
"We think the answer is partly to do with loose monetary
policy so far in 2015, which has spurred credit growth and
therefore sucked in imports. The focus now is on whether the new
government's economic policy strategy will strengthen Sri
Lanka's economic fundamentals," he said in an emailed statement.
Sri Lanka cut its key lending rate in April to 7.5 percent,
a record low. Although consumer prices are actually falling, the
loose monetary mix stoked domestic demand and boosted growth in
imports to 19.4 percent, in year-on-year terms, in June.
Atsi Sheth, lead analyst for Sri Lanka at Moody's Investors
Service said the rupee move would help boost trade
competitiveness. "But it is negative in terms of cost of paying
back debt," she added.
Sri Lanka's foreign debt accounts for 48 percent of total
government debts of 8.2 trillion rupees ($58.7 billion), putting
the onus on the government to pass revenue-raising measures to
stabilise the public finances.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine & Shri Navaratnam)