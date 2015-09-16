COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's economy grew 6.7
percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the
same period a year earlier, accelerating from 6.0 percent in the
first quarter, the government statistics office said on
Wednesday.
The industrial sector expanded by 2.0 percent year-on-year,
the service sector grew 7.9 percent, and the agricultural sector
grew 5.0 percent, according to a new index using 2010 as the
base year.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake last month said the
economy should expand by 7 percent this year, following 4.5
percent growth last year, under the revised index.
