COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period a year earlier, accelerating from 6.0 percent in the first quarter, the government statistics office said on Wednesday.

The industrial sector expanded by 2.0 percent year-on-year, the service sector grew 7.9 percent, and the agricultural sector grew 5.0 percent, according to a new index using 2010 as the base year.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake last month said the economy should expand by 7 percent this year, following 4.5 percent growth last year, under the revised index. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)