* C.bank chief: stands ready to adjust tight monetary policy
* Sri Lanka's tight fiscal, monetary policies weigh on
growth
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Nov 29 Sri Lanka's economic growth will
pick up to 6.3 percent next year and the central bank is ready
to adjust monetary policy if needed to support the economy, the
monetary authority chief Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Tuesday.
The $82 billion economy expanded 2.6 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier, slowing from 5.2 percent in the
first, amid tight fiscal and monetary policy this year.
"We are forecasting 6.3 percent growth next year...this
year, the growth will be just above 5 percent," he told
reporters in Colombo hours after the central bank said it was
keeping its key policy rates steady.
Sri Lanka's economy grew 4.8 percent in 2015.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which approved a $1.5
billion three-year loan in June, said this month that Sri
Lanka's macroeconomic and financial conditions have begun to
stabilise and the island nation's performance under its
programme is satisfactory.
The government has planned to reduce the budget deficit to
5.4 percent of GDP this year, compared with 7.4 percent last
year. It has also estimated next year's budget deficit at 4.6
percent of GDP.
The central bank has raised the standing deposit facility
rate and the standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points
(bps) each since February, after increasing the statutory
reserve ratio by 150 bps at the end of 2015.
Coomaraswamy said he would wait and see how aggressively the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy normalisation takes place
given expected expansionary fiscal policies under
President-elect Donald Trump.
"If that materialises, clearly the trajectory of interest
rate rises within the U.S. is likely to be steeper than what was
anticipated a month or two ago," he said adding that Sri Lanka
would have to maintain "premium prudent macroeconomic
management" because it has fiscal and trade deficits.
He said the central bank was watching tight monetary and
fiscal policies very carefully and if the country is able to
have credible and sustained fiscal consolidation, there will be
a need for a monetary policy review.
However, he said the central banks stands ready to ease
monetary policy if growth slows.
"If we see the economy needs support, we will adjust the
monetary policy. We don't see that need as yet. We are ready to
move, if there are signs of being too tight."
