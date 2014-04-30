COLOMBO, April 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate in April was 4.9 percent, edging up from a 25-month low hit the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Wednesday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 23-month low of 5.6 percent in April from 5.7 percent a month earlier. Last May, it hit a record high of 8.8 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)