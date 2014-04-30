April 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for April, released by the state statistics office on Wednesday. April 2014 March 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 178.4 177.9 Annual average (pct change) 5.6 5.7 Change on year (pct) 4.9 4.2 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's April annual inflation rose for the first time in six months to edge up from its 25-month low hit in March, while the 12-month moving average declined for the 11th straight month to a 23-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, was steady at 3.4 percent in April. In February it was at 3.1 percent. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)