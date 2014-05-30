GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip amid N. Korea concerns, dollar up on Mnuchin comments
* Dollar strengthens after Mnuchin supports stronger currency
COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, edging down from 4.9 percent the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday.
The annual inflation rate in May was at a 27-month low.
Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 44-month low of 5.3 percent in May from 5.6 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May, 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dollar strengthens after Mnuchin supports stronger currency
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct