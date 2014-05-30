COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, edging down from 4.9 percent the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday.

The annual inflation rate in May was at a 27-month low.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 44-month low of 5.3 percent in May from 5.6 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May, 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)