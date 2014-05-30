May 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for May, released by the state statistics office on Friday. May 2014 April 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 179.5 178.4 Annual average (pct change) 5.3 5.6 Change on year (pct) 3.2 4.9 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's May annual inflation fell to a 27-month low after it rose in April for the first time in six months, while the 12-month moving average declined for the 12th straight month to a 44-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 3.3 percent in May, from 3.4 percent a month ago. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)