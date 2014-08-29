Aug 29 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for August, released by the state statistics office on Friday. August 2014 July 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 182.3 183.2 Annual average (pct change) 4.5 4.7 Change on year (pct) 3.5 3.6 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's annual inflation hit a 28-month low of 2.8 percent in June. - The 12-month moving average declined for the 15th straight month to a 50-month low after hitting a record 8.8 percent in May 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose for a third straight month to a 15-month high of 3.9 percent in August, from 3.7 percent a month ago. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)