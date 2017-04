(Repeats to remove table from bottom of story)

COLOMBO, Sept 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate was 3.5 percent in September, the same as the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 52-month low of 4.2 percent in September from 4.5 percent a month earlier. The record high was 8.8 percent in May 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)