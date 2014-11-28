(Corrects month in the second paragraph to November from October and corrects record high to March 2013 from May 2013)

COLOMBO Nov 28 Sri Lanka's annual inflation fell to its lowest in more than five years in November, as the rate slowed to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent in October, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday.

The annual average inflation for the latest 12 months fell to a 56-month low of 3.5 percent in November from 3.8 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in March 2013. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)