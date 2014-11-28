COLOMBO, Nov 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for November, released by the state statistics office on Friday. November 2014 October 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 179.2 179.0 Annual average (pct change) 3.5 3.8 Change on year (pct) 1.5 1.6 (Base 2006/7=100) - The 12-month moving average declined for the 18th straight month to a 56-month low. It hit a record 8.8 percent in March 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, steady at 3.6 percent in November, from a month ago. It hit a 15-month high of 3.9 percent in August. - The core annual inflation hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)