(Corrects annual average inflation to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in paragraph 2)

COLOMBO Dec 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate picked up to 2.1 percent year-on-year in December from its more than five-year low of 1.5 percent in the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Wednesday.

The annual average inflation for the latest 12 months fell to a 59-month low of 3.3 percent in December from 3.5 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alison Williams)