COLOMBO, Dec 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December released by the state statistics office on Wednesday. December 2014 November 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 180.2 179.2 Annual average (pct change) 3.3 3.5 Change on year (pct) 2.1 1.5 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's December annual inflation picked up from a more than five year low hit in the previous month, while the 12-month moving average declined for the 19th straight month to a 59-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May last year. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 3.2 percent compared with 3.6 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alison Williams)