COLOMBO, March 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation slowed to a record low of 0.1 percent in March from 0.6 percent in the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for March. March 2015 February 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 178.1 178.9 Annual average (pct change) 2.5 2.9 Change on year (pct) 0.1 0.6 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's annual inflation hit a record low of 0.1 percent in March. The earlier record low, 0.6 percent, was hit in February. - The 12-month moving average declined to a record low of 2.5 percent. The earlier all-time low, 8.8 percent, was hit in March 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, was 1.4 percent compared with its record low of 0.8 percent hit in the previous month, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)